Sports

May 12, 2017 4:29 PM

Local Summaries for Thursday, May 11, 2017

Volleyball

High School Boys

Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs

El Camino 3, Golden Valley 1

17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Golden Valley (28-7) – Kills: Brian Livesay 12, Jim Chang 11. Blocks: Westin Bylsma 2, Livesay 2; Assists: Toukue Her 31. Digs: Livesay 14, Vong her 10. Aces: Livesay 2, Bylsma 2, Honun Thao 2.

Christian Brothers 3, Stone Ridge Christian 0

25-15, 25-20, 25-15

Stone Ridge Chr. (19-8) – Kills – Jonathan Collazo 11. Assists – Davis Greenwood 11. Blocks – Bryce Louters 1. Digs – Nelson Machado 11. Aces – Greenwood 5.

Western Athletic Conference All League

MVP – JP Pimetel, Patterson

Defensive Player of the Year – Lolyn Tejada, Patterson

Coach of the Year – Sonny Aumoeualogo, Patterson

First Team

Devyn Soliz (LB), Ricardo Drumond (L), Carlos Delago (Pat), Tevita Kelepi (Pat), Santi Zuleta (Pat), Christian Murry (C), Cristian Garcia (C).

Second Team

Camron Franco (LB), Anthony Caballero (LB), Ruben Reyes (LB), Adrian Pacheco (L), Dilvir Singh (L), John Guevara (Pat), Jordan McGrath (C).

