Sports

May 12, 2017 7:53 PM

Wall's late 3 leads Wiz past Celtics 92-91, forces Game 7

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON

John Wall hit a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left for the go-ahead points, then hopped atop the scorer's table and yelled to celebrate the Washington Wizards' 92-91 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night that pushed their Eastern Conference semifinal to a Game 7.

Wall overcame a 1-for-12 start to finish with 26 points, and Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 33. The backcourt mates combined for 23 of Washington's 26 points in the back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics showed up dressed in black, but couldn't back up the fashion statement, blowing an 87-82 lead over the last two minutes. Thomas' heave at the buzzer clanked off the rim. He and Avery Bradley each had 27 points.

Game 7 is at Boston on Monday night. The home team has won every game in the series so far.

