Sports

May 12, 2017 8:51 PM

Torres scores MLS-leading 8th goal in Dynamo's 2-1 victory

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Erick Torres scored his MLS-leading eighth goal of the season on a penalty kick to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 in Major League Soccer on Friday night.

Houston (6-3-1) moved into first place in the Western Conference with its sixth victory at home. Vancouver (4-5-1) had its two-game road winning streak snapped.

Alberth Elis opened the scoring in the 15th minute with his fifth goal. Fellow Honduran Romell Quioto chased down a loose ball at the edge of the area and chipped it across goal to find Elis' head at the far post.

Torres made it 2-0 in the 68th on the penalty kick after Mauro Manotas was knocked down in the penalty area. Torres entered in the 31st minute after Elis left with a leg injury.

Brek Shea headed in Christian Bolanos' free kick in the 85th for Vancouver.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win

Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win 2:05

Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win
Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp 1:41

Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp
Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win 2:07

Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win

View More Video

Sports Videos