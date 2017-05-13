Sports

May 13, 2017 11:50 AM

Mariners RHP Weber leaves season debut with apparent injury

The Associated Press
TORONTO

Right-hander Ryan Weber lasted less than four innings in his season debut with Seattle before becoming the latest Mariners' pitcher to suffer an injury.

Selected from Triple-A Tacoma to start against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Weber left with an apparent arm injury after 3 2/3 innings.

Weber grabbed his arm above the elbow after a pitch to infielder Ryan Goins. Manager Scott Servais and the team trainer came to the mound and, after a brief discussion, right-hander Nick Vincent replaced Weber.

Earlier Saturday, the Mariners said right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is expected of miss four to six weeks because of a sore shoulder. Iwakuma is one of four Mariners starting pitchers currently on the disabled list. The others are right-hander Felix Hernandez (shoulder), left-hander James Paxton (forearm) and left-hander Drew Smyly (elbow).

Seattle is also without second baseman Robinson Cano, who didn't start Saturday for the third straight game.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School

Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School 2:01

Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School
Body found in canal in Merced County 0:36

Body found in canal in Merced County
An SUV rolled over in south Merced 0:15

An SUV rolled over in south Merced

View More Video

Sports Videos