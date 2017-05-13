Sports

May 13, 2017 1:37 PM

Outfielder Ian Happ called up by Cubs, makes majors debut

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS

The Cubs also optioned pitcher Felix Pena to Iowa on Saturday.

Chicago is short on outfielders, and Happ got the start in right field. NL MVP Kris Bryant missed his second game Saturday against the Cardinals with stomach flu. Right fielder Jason Heyward remains on the 10-day disabled list with a finger injury.

Happ is hitting .298 with nine home runs and 25 RBI in 26 games with Iowa. He was a first-round draft choice, No. 9 overall.

Pena made two relief appearances. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

