MLS Capsules

Tosaint Ricketts broke a tie in the 77th minute and Toronto FC beat Minnesota United 3-2 on Saturday to push its club-record winning streak to six games.
Toronto (7-1-4) overcame injuries to Sebastian Giovinco and Nick Hagglund, and Jason Hernandez's illness.
Jozy Altidore set up the winning goal with a run down the left flank, beating several defenders before sending in the cross that found Ricketts' head.
Giovinco, returning from a heel injury, scored from the penalty spot in the 20th minute for his sixth of the season. The Italian left in the 44th minute after feeling tightness in his quad.
Kevin Molino scored twice for expansion Minnesota (3-6-2).
CREW 3, IMPACT 2
MONTREAL (AP) — Justin Meram scored his third goal of the game in added time and Columbus beat Montreal to spoil designated player Blerim Dzemaili's debut.
Substitute Niko Hansen set up Meram for an easy goal on a counterattack to complete the hat trick with his seventh goal of the season. Meram scored twice in the first half.
Ignacio Piatti and substitute Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored for Montreal (2-4-4).
The Crew (6-5-1) were coming off a loss at home to Toronto FC on Wednesday night.
RAPIDS 3, EARTHQUAKES 0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Shkelzen Gashi scored his first two goals of the season and Colorado beat San Jose to end a seven-game winless streak.
The Rapids (2-6-1) also snapped a three-game scoreless streak, and ended San Jose's winning streak at two. Dominique Badji also scored, and Tim Howard made two saves.
San Jose dropped to 4-4-3.
Comments