White Sox snap 6-game skid with 5-4 walk-off win over Padres

Yolmer Sanchez singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth to score Tyler Saladino and give the White Sox a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, snapping Chicago's six-game losing streak.
Saladino went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Avisail Garcia homered for Chicago.
Wil Myers, Manuel Margot and Allen Cordoba all had solo homers for San Diego.
David Robertson (2-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the win.
Brad Hand (0-3) took the loss.
Saladino started the rally with a lead-off walk. He was sacrificed to second and scored on Sanchez's single to center — just sliding in under the tag of catcher Austin Hedges.
Margot hit Chicago starter Dylan Covey's first pitch of the game over the fence in right field for a quick lead. It was the second straight game the Padres homered on the first pitch. Matt Szczur started Friday's series opener with a blast off Miguel Gonzalez.
The last team to homer on the first pitch in consecutive games was the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 19-20 in 2007. Alfonso Soriano hit both homers.
Garcia tied the score with a solo homer to center in the second. The Padres answered in the third with a solo homer from Cordoba for a 2-1 lead.
Trailing 3-2, Chicago took the lead in the fifth. Kevan Smith singled and Saladino followed with a double. Leury Garcia tied the score with an RBI groundout. One out later, Melky Cabrera singled to center to give the White Sox a 4-3 lead.
That's where it stayed until the eighth when Myers tied it with a 433-foot blast to left-center after being knocked down on the previous pitch from Tommy Kahnle.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Padres: RHP Jarred Cosart (right hamstring strain) could be activated for the series finale on Sunday. "I'm not going to commit to that entirely right now," manager Andy Green said before the game. "He's feeling good."
White Sox: RHP James Shields (right lat strain) has been sidelined more than three weeks, but a timetable for his return hasn't been announced. "He's continuing to progress and I'll leave it at that," manager Rick Renteria said.
UP NEXT
Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (0-4, 6.81 ERA) still is looking for his first win of the season, but is 12-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 15 career starts against Chicago.
White Sox: LHP Jose Quintana (2-5, 4.46 ERA) starts the final game of the home stand on Sunday. He is tied for the most losses in the majors.
Comments