Wood strikes out 10, Dodgers blank Rockies

Alex Wood struck out 10 in six innings and drove in a run with a well-placed bunt on a squeeze play, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Saturday night.
Brett Eibner supplied additional offense with his first home run of the season and Austin Barnes and Justin Turner added RBI doubles for the Dodgers, who won their 100th game at Coors Field, the most by any visiting club.
Wood (4-0) fanned at least one batter in five of his six innings and struck out the side in the third en route to reversing a dismal history at Coors, where he had gone 0-2 with an 11.25 ERA in four previous starts.
He has 21 strikeouts in his last two starts, fanning a season-high 11 last time out in beating the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.
The Rockies, shut out at home for the second time this season, had five hits off Wood, all singles. They had no better luck against relievers Josh Fields, Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen, who combined to throw three innings of two-hit ball.
Comments