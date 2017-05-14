Sports

May 14, 2017 6:20 AM

Inter's 'ultra' fans walk out as winless streak reaches 8

The Associated Press
ROME

Inter Milan's crisis deepened with a 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo on Sunday that extended its winless streak to eight matches and included a walkout by its most ardent supporters.

Twenty minutes in with the score 0-0 during the lunchtime fixture, hard-core "ultra" fans unfurled a banner that read, "Since you don't deserve our support, today we're saluting you and going to eat." The "ultras" then exited the San Siro stadium while the remaining fans applauded.

Inter's fourth straight loss came in the first match since Inter fired Stefano Pioli and put youth team coach Stefano Vecchi in charge. The Nerazzurri have not won since March.

Pietro Iemmello scored twice for Sassuolo before substitute Eder pulled one back for Inter.

The loss left Inter eighth and likely out of the Europa League places.

Juventus needs only a draw at Roma later to clinch a record sixth straight Serie A title.

