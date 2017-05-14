Sports

May 14, 2017 12:39 PM

Red Sox starter Pomeranz leaves games with a triceps injury

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz has walked off the mound before the start of fourth inning with left triceps tightness in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The team announced the injury in the fifth inning.

Pitching in chilly conditions with light drizzle falling most of the game, the left-hander finished his warm-up pitches and rotated his arm before manager John Farrell and a trainer jogged to the mound.

After a brief discussion, he walked to the dugout. Rookie Ben Taylor relieved. The Rays lead 2-1.

