Sports

May 14, 2017 1:27 PM

Diamondbacks C Iannetta placed on concussion DL

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed catcher Chris Iannetta on the 7-day concussion disabled list.

Iannetta was hit in the face by a Johnny Barbato pitch in the seventh inning of Friday night's game against Pittsburgh. Iannetta suffered a split top lip, cracked teeth and a broken nose.

He was taken to a hospital to be checked for head trauma, but was back with the team on Saturday.

The plan for Iannetta on Sunday was to go through a workout and see how he felt after that. After further evaluation, the Diamondbacks made their decision.

The club called up reliever Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno. Iannetta's designation is retroactive to Saturday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity

Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity 1:26

Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity
Gregori's Andrew Britton talks about winning Sac-Joaquin Section title 1:16

Gregori's Andrew Britton talks about winning Sac-Joaquin Section title
Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:44

Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets

View More Video

Sports Videos