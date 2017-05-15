Sports

May 15, 2017 5:51 PM

Indians' Carrasco leaves game with pectoral tightness

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco has left the Cleveland Indians' game against Tampa Bay in the fourth inning with left pectoral tightness.

Carrasco was removed with two runners on and two out after Brad Miller's RBI single. He was visited by manager Terry Francona and a team trainer and walked off the field after a short conversation.

Carrasco allowed five runs and threw 75 pitches. He was sidelined in spring training with a sore elbow. He also missed the Indians' run to the World Series last season with a broken right hand after he was hit by a line drive in September.

Carrasco is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA in eight starts.

Cleveland's rotation already is missing right-hander Corey Kluber, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 3 with a strained lower back.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID

Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID 0:51

Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID
UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day 0:52

UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day
Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say 0:23

Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say

View More Video

Sports Videos