Sports

May 15, 2017 10:44 PM

Cruz, Seager power Mariners to 6-5 win over Athletics

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
SEATTLE

Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager each hit a two-run homer, and Yovani Gallardo pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners made the most of four hits to hold off the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Monday night.

Oakland scored twice in the ninth when Mariners closer Edwin Diaz walked four of the five batters he faced to force in a run. Tony Zych relieved, and the second run scored on Khris Davis' groundout. After an intentional walk to Yonder Alonso loaded the bases again, Zych struck out Adam Rosales looking on a 3-2 pitch for his first major league save.

Cruz's home run, his ninth, put Seattle up 4-0 in the second as the Mariners capitalized on five walks by Sean Manaea (1-3), activated earlier in the day off the disabled list.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID

Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID 0:51

Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID
UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day 0:52

UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day
Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say 0:23

Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say

View More Video

Sports Videos