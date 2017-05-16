KHL mulls dropping 5 teams to save costs

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 7, 2014 file photo, President and CEO of the Sochi 2014 organizing committee Dmitry Chernyshenko speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Sochi, Russia. The Kontinental Hockey League is considering shrinking from 29 to 24 teams following years of financial instability, KHL president Dmitry Chernyshenko said in comments on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Jung Yeon-je, Pool, File AP Photo