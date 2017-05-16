Bear Creek softball defeats Atwater 3-0

Atwater senior pitcher Cheyenne Mahy (23) fields the ball and throws to first base for the out during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Bear Creek at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Bear Creek senior Saige Pye (16) safely steals third base during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Bear Creek freshman pitcher Mia Zapata (8) throws to the plate during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior pitcher Cheyenne Mahy (23) throws to the plate during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Bear Creek at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Bear Creek senior Marissa Stockton (3) catches the throw to first base for an out beating Atwater junior Jenna Johnston (2) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior pitcher Cheyenne Mahy (23) connects with a pitch during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Bear Creek at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Bear Creek senior Marissa Stockton (3) takes a lead from second base during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior pitcher Cheyenne Mahy (23) winds up during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Bear Creek at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Bear Creek senior Saige Pye (16) catches a fly ball for an out during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior pitcher Cheyenne Mahy (23) high fives teammates during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Bear Creek at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior Maritza Iglesias (10) cheers on her teammates during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Bear Creek at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Bear Creek senior Saige Pye (16) takes a deep breath as she steps up to the plate during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater junior Katie Bettis (3) flies out to right field during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Bear Creek at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Bear Creek freshman pitcher Mia Zapata (8) turns to throw to first base for an out during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater sophomore Megan Escobar (4) catches a bunt for an out before throwing to first base for a double play during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Bear Creek at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Bruins beat the Falcons 3-0.
