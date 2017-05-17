Disabled American Veterans Tournament this Saturday

The Second Annual DVA Veterans Tournament hosed by Bellevue Bowl and sponsored by Delta Sierra Beverage will be held this Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.
This tournament is open to both men and women with two divisions, a veterans and open. The first 30 bowlers who sign up for the tourney will receive caps complements of Delta Sierra Beverage. This tournament will benefit the Disabled American Veterans again this year.
The entry fee if $20 for three games of regular bowling. You will use your 2016-17 book average, if none, you 2015-16 book. Prize fund will be distributed at 100% at 1 in 5 ratio. Winners will be awarded plaques for the first and second place in each division, courtesy of Ed Huddleston, co-director. Again this year, Chuck Shafer, a former bowler and employee of Bellevue Bowl has donated another $100 to the DAV fund. Thanks Chuck. Show your support of our disabled veterans, come out and bowl.
CVSBC DOUBLES
Coming up this Saturday is the doubles event for the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s monthly senior tournament. This weekend the club will be at Harvest Bowl in Brentwood with a 1 p.m. start, check-in begins at 11 a.m.
You can join the club on Saturday if you are 50 years and older for women, and 55 years or older for men. This event is sanction by the USBC, and is open to all USBC members only. You roll four games across 8 lanes with one game set at a time. Entry fee is $40 per tournament and $20 for a yearly membership. The club rolls all over the San Joaquin valley. It will be coming to Bellevue Bowl with a singles event in October.
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS CROWNED
Bellevue Bowl came out on top during the roll-off of four teams of the Commercial classic league last Wednesday night. The top three round winners from the league and the wild card team rolled. Rolling in the playoff were Bellevue Bowl, Judds Jewelers, Pazin & Myers Inc., and Oxtail Range.
The bowl team sealed the championship with a big win over Pazin & Myers during the night. Coming in second was Oxtail Range, Judds in third, and Pazin & Myers in fourth. First place scored a $400 bonus for winning the league. Members are Caren Thompson, Dave Cline, Tommy Cardoza, Mark Thompson, and sub's Tyler Davis and Sean McCulloch.
MERCED COUNTY USBC MEETING
Our annual meeting of the Merced County USBC Association will bethis coming Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at Bellevue Bowl. On the agenda will be the Hall of Fame dinner, election of several new directors, and a vice-president. Directors can be for a one year or two year terms.
There are several bowlers on the ballot and nominations will be taken from the floor. If you know of someone that would be a good director and has some good ideas and input, tell them to attend the meeting with some of their bowling friends. The association is still taking applications and resumes for a new manager that can be turned in at Bellevue Bowl. This meeting is open to all association members. See ya Saturday.
REMEMBER WHEN
In the Bowling World News of 1988 had Dave Cline former PBA bowler as a manager of Pacifica Coast Lanes in the City of Pacifica on the coast of California. The 32 lane lane center changed its name to Sea Bowl Entertainment Center in its later years. Cline is still going strong and is rolling in two leagues at Bellevue Bowl.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments