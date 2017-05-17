Colorado Rapids defender Jared Watts, right, tackles Chicago Fire defender Johan Kappelhof during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Bridgeview, Ill. The Fire won 3-0.
Colorado Rapids defender Jared Watts, right, tackles Chicago Fire defender Johan Kappelhof during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Bridgeview, Ill. The Fire won 3-0. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
Sports

May 17, 2017 8:11 PM

Nemanja Nikolic scores twice, Fire beat Rapids 3-0

The Associated Press
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill.

Nemanja Nikolic scored two goals, Michael de Leeuw had two assists and the Chicago Fire beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight home victory.

Nikolic had his ninth and 10th goals of the season to break a tie with Houston's Eric Torres for the MLS lead. The Fire (5-3-3) are unbeaten in their last nine at home and hold a 21-8 scoring advantage during that span.

Nikolic opened the scoring in the 15th minute, putting through a header from the penalty spot. David Accam then found net for fifth time, burying a loose ball in the 57th minute. Nikolic added the exclamation point in the 74th minute, taking advantage of de Leeuw's fast-break opportunity. De Leeuw pushed the ball behind the Colorado defense, then found a streaking Nikolic for the goal.

Shkelzen Gashi had an opportunity for the Rapids (2-7-1) in the 72nd minute, but his shot was saved by Matt Lampson.

