Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler slides home to score on a single by Drew Butera during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
Sports

May 18, 2017 7:54 PM

Duffy dominates as Royals top Yankees 5-1 to avoid sweep

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Danny Duffy tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Duffy (3-3) struck out a season-best 10 while walking two and earning his first win since April 14, against the Angels. Duffy had been 0-3 with two no-decisions in his last five starts.

Mike Minor handled the eighth before Kelvin Herrera surrendered a run in the ninth.

The Royals scored twice in the second off Jordan Montgomery (2-3) before Moustakas deposited his pitch into the bullpen in right in the fifth inning to break the game open.

