Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner holds his leg after getting being tagged out by Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Turner limped off the field and left the game. Chris Carlson AP Photo

Sports

May 18, 2017 10:47 PM

Turner injures right hamstring, Dodgers beat Marlins 7-2

BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Justin Turner left in the seventh inning after injuring his right hamstring, curbing the celebration for the Los Angeles Dodgers after a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Turner was hurt running from second base to home in the seventh inning. He appeared to injure the leg while rounding third base and grimaced in pain. He grabbed the back of his leg and hobbled off the field with a trainer and manager Dave Roberts.

Turner was hitting .372 with a homer and 17 RBIs entering the game.

Yasiel Puig, batting eighth, hit an 0-1 pitch from Edinson Volquez (0-6) into the left field seats to give the Dodgers a lead in the second inning.

Kenley Jansen got four outs, all via strikeout, for his eighth save.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-5) allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

