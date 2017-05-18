U20 World Cup offers glory for teams, stardom for youngsters

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017 file photo, Uruguay's Rodrigo Amaral, left, and Colombia's Harold Balanta, compete for control of the ball during their U-20 South America qualifying soccer tournament match for the 2017 South Korea U-20 World Cup, in Quito, Ecuador. FIFA Under-20 World Cup kicks off in South Korea on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Amaral is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world soccer. Dolores Ochoa, FIle AP Photo