Maria Sharapova, of Russia, serves the ball to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, of Croatia, during the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Andrew Medichini AP Photo
Sports

May 19, 2017 6:47 AM

Maria Sharapova to enter Wimbledon qualifying tournament

The Associated Press
LONDON

Maria Sharapova will play in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament.

The 2004 champion at the All England Club, who returned last month from a 15-month doping ban, said in a post on her website that she will not request a wild card into the main draw at Wimbledon.

"Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the Qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wild card into the main draw," Sharapova wrote.

Earlier this week, Sharapova had her request for a French Open wild card rejected by Roland Garros officials.

The 30-year-old Russian retired from her second-round match at the Italian Open on Tuesday after apparently injuring her left thigh.

"I have already started getting treatment on the injury I sustained a few days ago in Rome, and will begin my preparation as soon I get better," Sharapova wrote.

Since the end of her ban, Sharapova has used wild-card entries to play three events on the WTA Tour to get her world ranking up to a level where she can automatically enter anywhere again.

On Thursday, Sharapova was granted a wild card to play in the pre-Wimbledon tournament in Birmingham. The Aegon Classic begins on June 19, two weeks before Wimbledon.

  Comments  

