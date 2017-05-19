Sports

May 19, 2017 11:14 AM

Cubs, Maddon ready to 'Embrace the Suck' for charity

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Manager Joe Maddon and the Chicago Cubs are ready to "Embrace the Suck" for charity this season.

Maddon and the Cubs unveiled on Friday the olive green T-shirts sporting the slogan, a playful nod to the defending champions' uneven play this season. It adds a charitable component involving the military.

"Embrace the Suck" combines two of his favorite terms — "Embrace the Target" and "Try Not to Suck." The later slogan was used last season when the Cubs won the World Series.

Soldiers also use the phrase when dealing with a difficult and tiring task.

Proceeds from the T-shirts will be split between Maddon's Respect 90 foundation and the military.

