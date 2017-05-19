Appalachian State gives Satterfield new 5-year contract

Sports

The Associated Press
BOONE, N.C.

Appalachian State has given football coach Scott Satterfield a new five-year contract through 2021.

School officials announced the deal Friday, a day after it was approved by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. Terms were not disclosed. The school's board of trustees approved the contract in March.

Satterfield's previous deal, which was awarded in 2015, lasted through the 2020 season.

Satterfield has led the Mountaineers to two straight wins in the Camellia Bowl and has won at least 10 games in each of the past two seasons. Appalachian State won the Sun Belt title in 2016.

Athletic director Doug Gillin says Satterfield "continues to take App State football to new heights."

