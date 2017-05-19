Joey Logano drives past crew members as he misses his pit stall during qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR Cup series All-Star auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, May 19, 2017.
May 19, 2017 5:02 PM

Kyle Larson takes poles for NASCAR All-Star race

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
CONCORD, N.C.

Kyle Larson too the pole for the NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Kurt Busch was assessed a penalty.

Larson had an average speed of 144.839 mph over three laps that also included a mandatory four-tire pit stop Friday night. Kyle Busch will start alongside Larson on the front row Saturday night.

Kurt Busch appeared to have locked up the pole after finishing a second faster than Larson, but officials assessed a 10-second penalty after it was determined he had two loose lug nuts.

It was Larson's first pole in his first attempt at All-Star qualifying. He ran in the NASCAR All-Star race last year, but the qualifying was rained out.

"It's pretty cool," Larson said. "Everybody but us made mistakes that last round of qualifying."

