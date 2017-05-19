Sports

May 19, 2017 5:11 PM

Lexi Thompson opens 3-stroke lead at Kingsmill

The Associated Press
WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

Lexi Thompson shot her second straight 6-under 65 on Friday to take a three-stroke over playing partner Gerina Piller into the weekend at the Kingsmill Championship.

Thompson is playing her third tournament since losing the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation that a TV viewer spotted.

The long-hitting Florida player had six birdies in a bogey-free round on Kingsmill's River Course. She waited out an hour rain delay in the middle of the round.

Piller shot a 67, closing birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey. She's winless on the LPGA Tour.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko was four strokes back at 8 under after a bogey-free 67. Trying to hold off So Yeon Ryu and Ariya Jutanugarn for the No. 1 spot, Ko is winless since July.

Ryu, the ANA winner, was 5 under after a 67. Jutanugarn, defending the first of her five tour victories last year, was 3 under after a 67 playing alongside Thompson and Piller.

Candie Kung joined Ko at 8 under. Kung eagled the par-4 sixth in a 66.

In Gee Chun (66) and Vicky Hurst (67) were 7 under, and Angela Stanford (66), Shanshan Feng (67) and Brittany Lincicome (70) were another stroke back.

