Buccaneers sign Ryan Fitzpatrick as Jameis Winston's backup

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms Friday, May 19, on a one-year contract with Fitzpatrick, who will serve as a veteran backup to Jameis Winston. Fitzpatrick spent the last two seasons with the Jets, who allowed the quarterback's contract to expire in February, making him a free agent. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo