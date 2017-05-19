Saint John Sea Dogs goalie Callum Booth tries to make a save on Windsor Spitfires' Aaron Luchuk during the second period of a Memorial Cup round-robin hockey game in Windsor, Ontario, Friday, May 19, 2017.
Saint John Sea Dogs goalie Callum Booth tries to make a save on Windsor Spitfires' Aaron Luchuk during the second period of a Memorial Cup round-robin hockey game in Windsor, Ontario, Friday, May 19, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Dave Chidley
Sports

May 19, 2017 7:52 PM

Windsor beats Saint John 3-2 in Memorial Cup opener

The Associated Press
WINDSOR, Ontario

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco had a goal and an assist and the host Windsor Spitfires opened the Memorial Cup with a 3-2 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday night.

Jeremiah Addison and Aaron Luchuk also scored, and Michael DiPietro made 20 saves. Windsor went 44 days between games after being eliminated in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Nathan Noel and Thomas Chabot scored for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Sea Dogs, and Callum Booth also stopped 20 shots.

On Saturday, the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds will face the OHL champion Erie Otters.

  Comments  

