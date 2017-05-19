Chicago Sky center Imani Boyette reaches for the ball before going out of bounds while defended by Atlanta Dream forward Damiris Dantas
Sports

May 19, 2017 8:01 PM

Dream beats Sky 91-83 for first 2-0 start since 2014

The Associated Press
ROSEMONT, Ill.

Tiffany Hayes scored 23 points and Atlanta beat the Chicago Sky 91-83 on Friday night for the Dream's first 2-0 start since 2014.

Layshia Clarendon added 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Atlanta. Damiris Dantas scored 16, Bria Holmes chipped in 12 and Elizabeth Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

It was tied at 43 at halftime and Atlanta had a two-point advantage after three quarters before the Dream went on a 14-4 run midway through the fourth to take an 88-75 lead. Clarendon hit an open 3-pointer during the run for an eight-point lead and Holmes' fast-break layup made it 84-75.

Cappie Pondexter led Chicago (0-2) with 22 points and seven assists. Tamera Young added 18 points on 5-of-21 shooting and Jessica Breland had 12 points and seven rebounds. The Sky were held to 39 percent shooting from the floor but made 17 straight free throws.

