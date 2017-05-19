San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right, and Brandon Belt celebrate after scoring on a double by Eduardo Nunez during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, May 19, 2017, in St. Louis.
Sports

May 19, 2017 9:33 PM

Giants rally to beat Cardinals 6-5

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Eduardo Nunez doubled in two runs in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Friday night.

The win improves the Giants to 7-15 away from San Francisco. They have won six of seven overall.

The Cardinals dropped their third straight and fourth of six. It's their fourth three-game skid of the season.

Bryan Morris (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out two, to pick up the victory. Mark Melancon earned his seventh save.

The Giants scored twice off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh (0-2) in the ninth to take the lead. It was Oh's second blown save of the year.

Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford singled ahead of Nunez, who hit his 10th double of the season to left center.

