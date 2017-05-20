A water collects in a rain gauge at Target Field as rain forced the postponement of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Sunday.
A water collects in a rain gauge at Target Field as rain forced the postponement of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Sunday. Jim Mone AP Photo
A water collects in a rain gauge at Target Field as rain forced the postponement of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Sunday. Jim Mone AP Photo

Sports

May 20, 2017 11:02 AM

Royals-Twins washed out, with doubleheader set for Sunday

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain, prompting a doubleheader to finish the series.

The team made the announcement about an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday afternoon, with the forecast predicting uninterrupted rain in the area for the rest of the day.

The Twins and Royals will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday, with one admission for fans. The makeup game will begin 30 minutes after the end of the regularly scheduled game at 1:10 p.m. local time.

This was Minnesota's fifth postponement of the season, with three at home. One of those was at Kansas City on April 29, a game rescheduled for a doubleheader with the Royals on July 1.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught 1:07

Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

View More Video

Sports Videos