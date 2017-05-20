Sports

May 20, 2017 3:36 PM

Accam scores in Chicago Fire's 1-0 win over DC United

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

David Accam scored on a breakaway and the Chicago Fire beat D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday for their first road victory of the season.

After the Fire were unable to take advantage of several chances in the first half, Accam took a pass from Luis Solignac, got behind the back line and scored into the right side of the net in the 52nd minute. Accam has six goals this season.

Chicago (6-3-3) came in 0-3-2 and outscored 12-5 on the road.

D.C. United (3-3-5), with just two shots on target, was shut out for the third straight time, all at home. The Washington club has been blanked seven times, scoring just nine goals in 11 games. They were without their leading attacker, Luciano Acosta, who was serving a red card suspension.

The Fire, who won their third straight, could have padded the score except for the six saves made by Bill Hamid.

