Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Paul Sancya AP Photo
May 20, 2017 7:19 PM

Tigers snap Rangers' streak at 10, beat Texas 9-3

By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
DETROIT

Alex Avila, Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez hit consecutive home runs in the first inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat Texas 9-3 on Saturday night, ending the Rangers' 10-game winning streak.

Nicholas Castellanos added a three-run homer in the third, and Justin Verlander (4-3) pitched seven solid innings for the Tigers. The Rangers were on their longest winning streak since a 12-game run in 2011, but it ended emphatically against Detroit.

A.J. Griffin (4-1) allowed nine runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Cabrera homered in his first at-bat after missing three games with a strained oblique, but Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler left the game in the fifth with left hamstring tightness. The team said he was taken out for precautionary reasons.

Jonathan Lucroy homered for the Rangers.

