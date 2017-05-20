Sports

May 20, 2017 7:44 PM

Fowles, Augustus lift Lynx over Wings 89-87

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Sylvia Fowles scored 27 points and Seimone Augustus hit the tie-breaking jumper with 4.3 seconds left to lift the Minnesota Lynx to an 89-87 win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday night.

After Augustus knocked down the 15-footer from the left elbow, Skylar Diggins-Smith made one of two free throws for the Wings with two seconds left and Maya Moore did the same for the Lynx with 1.3 to go. Allisha Gray's desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.

Moore hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Augustus had 18 points. Rebekkah Brunson grabbed 11 rebounds for Minnesota (3-0) to become the fifth player in WNBA history to surpass 3,000.

Diggins had 22 points with eight assists and Gray 15 points for Dallas (1-1). The Tulsa/Dallas franchise has lost 14 straight home games to Minnesota.

The Lynx made 12 straight free throws in a 14-4 run the produced a 49-37 lead at the half but the Wings charged back to lead 68-67 after three quarters and the lead changed hands eight times in the fourth quarter.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught 1:07

Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

View More Video

Sports Videos