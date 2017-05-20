Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. Gail Burton AP Photo
Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. Gail Burton AP Photo

Sports

May 20, 2017 8:11 PM

Castillo leads Orioles past Blue Jays 7-5

By TODD KARPOVICH Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Welington Castillo hit a go-ahead home run for the second consecutive game to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Saturday night at sold out Camden Yards.

The Orioles improved to 15-3 at home — the best mark in the majors — and can complete a three-game sweep Sunday. Baltimore took over first place in the American League East by a half-game over the New York Yankees, who lost to Tampa Bay earlier Saturday.

Jose Bautista had given Toronto a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer off winning pitcher Mychal Givens (5-0) in the seventh. Baltimore responded in the bottom half when Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo hit one-out singles. Castillo followed with the biggest blow when he hit an 0-2 pitch from Danny Barnes (0-2) over the fence in left.

On Friday night, Castillo hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to give Baltimore a 5-3 win. Since coming off the 10-day DL on May 16 from right shoulder tendinitis, Castillo is 10 for 18 (.556) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Darren O'Day pitched a perfect eighth, setting up Brad Brach to pick up his ninth save for Baltimore.

Manny Machado got his team-leading 10th homer and gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with a solo shot in the third off Mike Bolsinger, who was making his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on May 9. Trumbo increased the margin to 4-1 with a two-run home run in the fifth, his sixth of the season. Trumbo went 3 for 4 and also had an RBI single in the first.

Justin Smoak's 10th homer of the season pulled the Blue Jays within 4-2 in the sixth off starter Kevin Gausman, who allowed 10 hits over six innings.

Kevin Pillar returned after serving a two-game suspension for yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte and had two hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger laceration) was placed on the 10-day DL for the third time this season. . C Russell Martin (left shoulder irritation) was activated from the DL. . RHP Cesar Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. OF Dwight Smith was sent down to the Bisons and C Mike Ohlman was designated for assignment.

Orioles: OF Seth Smith was back in the leadoff spot after being held out the previous game. Smith fouled a ball of his left cheek Thursday in Detroit.

ORIOLES TRADE

Orioles: LHP Alex Katz was acquired from the White Sox for International Signing Bonus slots No. 45 and No. 75. He will report to Class A-Advanced Frederick. Katz pitched for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (2-2, 3.60) has pitched well against the Orioles over his career, going 4-1 with 58 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts).

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (1-1, 3.02) is looking to pitch past the fifth inning for the first time in his previous four starts.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught 1:07

Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

View More Video

Sports Videos