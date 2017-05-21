Sports

May 21, 2017 1:41 AM

Gatlin wins 100 meters at Golden Grand Prix in Japan

The Associated Press
KAWASAKI, Japan

Justin Gatlin of the United States clocked 10.28 seconds to win the 100 meters at a Golden Grand Prix event on Sunday.

Gatlin crossed the finish line just .03 seconds ahead of Japan's Aska Cambridge. Shuhei Tada, also of Japan, was third in 10:35.

Aaron Brown of Canada won the men's 200 with a time of 20.62, edging Dedric Dukes of the United States by .09 seconds. Kenji Fujimitsu of Japan was third with a time of 20.93.

Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria powered to victory in the women's 100, clocking a time of 11.40 to beat Tawanna Meadows of the United States by .04 seconds. Tianna Bartoletta, also of the United States, was third with a time of 11.47.

Bartoletta is the world champion in the long jump and won that event with a leap of 6.79 meters, beating Britain's Shara Proctor (6.65) and Aiga Grabuste of Latvia who was third with a jump of 6.49.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

View More Video

Sports Videos