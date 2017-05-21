MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales of Spain steers his motorcycle as he is followed by Johann Zarco of France and Valentino Rossi of Italy during the French Grand Prix's race, in Le Mans, western France, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Sports

May 21, 2017

Vinales wins thrilling French MotoGP as Rossi comes off bike

The Associated Press
LE MANS, France

Italian veteran Valentino Rossi made a braking error on the last lap and fell off his bike moments later, allowing his Movistar Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales to win a thrilling French Moto Grand Prix on Sunday.

The win put Vinales top of the standings, while pre-race championship leader Rossi dropped down to third behind Dani Pedrosa.

The 38-year-old Rossi was leading Vinales with the finish line in sight, but the Spaniard sneaked past him with a handful of turns remaining. Rossi then tried a risky move to overtake Vinales but — with just two turns left — he pushed too hard on the inside and slipped off his bike and span across the track.

That allowed French rookie Johann Zarco to finish in second place for a first-ever podium, while Pedrosa took third.

  Comments  

