Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball during her semi final match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball during her semi final match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball during her semi final match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo

Sports

May 21, 2017 6:33 AM

Svitolina surges to No. 1 in race with Italian Open title

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
ROME

Elina Svitolina surged to No. 1 in the season-long rankings race by winning the Italian Open on Sunday with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Simona Halep.

It was the fourth title this year for Svitolina. The Ukrainian also leads the tour with 31 match wins this season, putting her among the favorites for the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

The fourth-ranked Halep was in full control and serving for the first set at 5-2 when she rolled her right ankle while sliding over what appeared to be a small hole in the Foro Italico stadium court.

While Halep was able to eventually win the opening set, she required treatment to her ankle from a trainer twice and was late getting to shots as the match wore on.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

View More Video

Sports Videos