May 21, 2017 6:35 AM

Celtic finishes Scottish league season unbeaten

The Associated Press
GLASGOW, Scotland

Celtic became the first team in 118 years to complete a season undefeated in Scotland's top division by beating Hearts 2-0 on Sunday, lifting Brendan Rodgers' side to a record points haul of 106.

The Glasgow club also broke the record for most goals in a season — 106.

Celtic won 34 of its 38 league games, drawing the other four.

The team has won the Scottish League Cup and is through to the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen next weekend.

Celtic hasn't lost a game in domestic soccer all season.

