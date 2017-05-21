Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks upcourt during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks upcourt during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. Elise Amendola AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks upcourt during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. Elise Amendola AP Photo

Sports

May 21, 2017 7:50 AM

Citizen/King: LeBron James wins NBA citizenship award

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND

LeBron James has won the Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award given annually for "outstanding service and dedication to the community."

Cleveland's superstar is being honored for his educational work in Akron, Ohio, his hometown. James has helped more than 1,100 at-risk students through his LeBron James Family Foundation.

The group partnered with the University of Akron in 2015 to provide full scholarships to students who meet eligibility requirements. He is also starting a new public "'I PROMISE" school to aid students and their families.

James mentors students by writing letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavs games. He has also bought groceries, supplied uniforms and arranged outings to expose the youngsters new experiences.

The other four finalists for the award were New York's Carmelo Anthony, Chicago's Jimmy Butler, Portland's CJ McCollum and Memphis' Zach Randolph.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

View More Video

Sports Videos