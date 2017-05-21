New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen, left, and Columbus Crew midfielder Will Trapp, right, pursue the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Revolution won 2-1.
New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen, left, and Columbus Crew midfielder Will Trapp, right, pursue the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Revolution won 2-1. Steven Senne AP Photo
Sports

May 21, 2017 2:14 PM

Fagundez scores 2 goals; Revolution rally, beat Crew 2-1

The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Diego Fagundez scored two goals in 10 minutes and the New England Revolution rallied from an early deficit to beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Sunday.

Fagundez has scored all three of his goals this season in the last two games. The Revolution (3-4-4) have back-to-back wins, for the first time this season, after a five-match winless streak.

A 22-year-old homegrown, Fagundez ran onto a free ball on the left flank, sped up and pushed home the finish into the far corner in the 34th minute to cap the scoring.

Just outside the box, Ola Kamara side-netted a running half-volley — off a perfectly placed pass by Wil Trapp from well-beyond midfield — to give Columbus (6-5-1) a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. After a turnover by the Crew in their own territory, Fagundez tied it moments later. Kelyn Rowe won the ball, tapped it to Lee Nguyen, who hit a streaking Kei Kamara for a one-timer that set up a tap-in half-volley.

Cody Cropper had his second consecutive shutout, including four saves, for New England.

Andrew Farrell was sent off for a stud-up challenge on Waylon Francis in the third minute of injury time.

