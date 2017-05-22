Sports

May 22, 2017 8:25 AM

St. Petersburg arena hurries to lay new field for Confed Cup

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russian organizers are hurrying to lay a new field at the stadium in St. Petersburg which will host the final of the Confederations Cup.

With less than a month to go until the tournament kicks off, the 68,000-seat arena requires its third pitch following severe technical problems with the first two.

Russian Football Union board member Igor Lebedev tells Russian news agency Tass that "they're installing a new pitch."

The stadium has hosted just two Russian league games, and both times the playing surface cut up badly.

That pitch was the second to be fitted at the St. Petersburg stadium after the original one died, a Zenit St. Petersburg club official previously said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:44

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win
Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity 1:26

Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity

View More Video

Sports Videos