Sports

May 22, 2017 11:38 AM

Ethiopia carries out mass doping tests

By ELIAS MESERET Associated Press
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Ethiopia has conducted doping tests on more than 350 athletes, the vast majority of them track and field competitors.

Mekonnnen Yidersal, the director general of the Ethiopian National Anti-Doping Office, says the exercise was "successful" and a laboratory is expected to complete testing on the samples in 10 days.

Anti-doping authorities tested 339 track and field athletes last week. The tests coincided with the national athletics championships.

Mekonnnen says five Paralympic athletes, 10 cyclists, and five boxers were also tested.

Ethiopia's apparently weak anti-doping program came under the spotlight last year when the World Anti-Doping Agency urged it to carry out more tests. Ethiopia has also criminalized doping. Dopers can to be sent to jail for up to five years.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

View More Video

Sports Videos