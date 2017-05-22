Georgia high school federation: Runner not out after all

Sometimes, the umpire's ruling is not final.
A Georgia high school won an appeal Monday of an umpire's ruling that cost it a baseball playoff series.
Johns Creek High School will get a third and deciding game against Lee County High School, after a 5-2 vote by Georgia High School Association trustees.
The Fulton County school appeared to even a three-game series Wednesday by winning the second game on a bases-loaded walk. But Lee County Coach Brandon Brock protested that a runner didn't touch third and was out. Umpires agreed and Lee County proceeded to win 5-3 in extra innings. With the ruling, Johns Creek now won 4-3.
A third game this Wednesday will decide which school advances to face Cobb County's Pope High School in the 6A state final.
