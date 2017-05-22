Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson 36) vies for the puck with Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler during the first period of Game 5 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson 36) vies for the puck with Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler during the first period of Game 5 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Sports

May 22, 2017 5:04 PM

Gibson out, Bernier makes 1st playoff start in net for Ducks

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Anaheim goalie Jonathan Bernier is making his first career playoff start in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Nashville Predators.

The Ducks trail the series 3-2 and need a win Monday night to force Game 7 on Wednesday night back in Anaheim.

John Gibson started the first five games of this series but left after the first period of Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville. Gibson skated Monday morning, but Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said he hadn't gotten an update on the goalie's status before talking to reporters.

Bernier finished up Game 5, and this will be his fourth game this postseason and fifth overall. He is 1-1 with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals against average this postseason.

Jhonas Enroth is dressed as his backup.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:44

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win
Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity 1:26

Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity

View More Video

Sports Videos