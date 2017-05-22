Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams 18) follows through on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams 18) follows through on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

Sports

May 22, 2017 8:22 PM

Adams hits 2-run HR to power Braves past Pirates, 5-2

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to Atlanta, Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits and the Braves beat Gerrit Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Monday night.

Brandon Phillips also homered for the Braves, who have won eight of 11.

Adams was acquired from St. Louis on Saturday as a fill-in for injured first baseman Freddie Freeman, expected to miss about 10 weeks with a broken left wrist. Adams had two hits, including his fifth-inning homer high into the right-field seats for a 5-1 lead.

David Freese and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle were ejected by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the fourth.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

View More Video

Sports Videos