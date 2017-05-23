Sports

May 23, 2017 3:51 AM

Porto coach departs after failing to clinch Portuguese title

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

FC Porto and coach Nuno Espirito Santo have mutually agreed to part ways after rival Benfica won a fourth consecutive Portuguese league.

Porto said in a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange late Monday that it reached agreement with Espirito Santo to end his contract. It gave no further details, and the club has not said who will replace him.

The 43-year-old former Porto goalkeeper, who won Champions League and Europa League titles at the club, took charge a year ago. He previously coached Spanish club Valencia.

Porto ended the Portuguese season as runner-up, six points behind Benfica, and will play in the Champions League next season.

