Sports

May 23, 2017 11:52 AM

Injured Gamecocks point guard Blanton gives up basketball

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina guard TeMarcus Blanton is giving up basketball after struggling with a serious hip injury he suffered before his freshman season.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin says Blanton told him he could not get his body to respond to a level that would allow him to continue playing basketball. Blanton is a 6-foot-5 junior from Locust Grove, Georgia, who hurt his hip during preseason for the 2014-15 season. He needed surgery and could not return to the court until his sophomore year.

Blanton played in 29 games, averaging 1.4 points a game.

He said on social media he is grateful to his coaches, teammates and South Carolina fans, "but my journey of basketball has come to an end."

Blanton received a medical exemption from the Southeastern Conference to remain part of the Gamecocks' program moving forward.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects 0:48

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects
Video shows explosions in Atwater 0:34

Video shows explosions in Atwater
Truck nearly extinguished in Atwater 0:21

Truck nearly extinguished in Atwater

View More Video

Sports Videos