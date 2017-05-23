Selma defeats Dos Palos 1-0 in Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs

Dos Palos junior Teya Vincent (3) has trouble with the throw at second base during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Andrew Kuhn
Dos Palos sophomore pitcher Janessa Jasso (10) throws to the plate during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos senior Luzelena Suarez (8), right, drops a fly ball as Dos Palos sophomore Carolyn Cota (11), left, attempts to get out of the way during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
The Dos Palos softball team gets fired up between innings during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos sophomore Janessa Jasso (10) connects with a pitch for a single during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Selma's Alaina Marshall (4) dives while attempting to catch a fly ball during a game against Dos Palos in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos senior Taryn Vincent (4) signals to her teammates there are two outs during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Selma's Savannah Pena (16) rounds second before reaching third base for a triple during a game against Dos Palos in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos junior Grace Schofield (12) attempts to avoid a ground ball while running to second base during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos senior catcher Rieana Reed (7) reaches for a ball the falls foul on an attempted bunt by Selma during a game in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos sophomore pitcher Janessa Jasso (10) throws to first base during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos junior Grace Schofield (12) jumps as a fly ball sails over her head in center field during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos junior Teya Vincent (3)left, speaks with sophomore pitcher Janessa Jasso (10), right, between batters during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos junior Grace Schofield (12) connects with a pitch for a single during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
Dos Palos junior Payton Paz (22), right, yells after Dos Palos sophomore pitcher Janessa Jasso (10), left, strikes out the batter for the final out of the inning during a game against Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
The Selma bench celebrates a Savannah Pena triple during a game against Dos Palos in the Central Section CIF Division IV playoffs at Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Bears beat the Broncos 1-0.
