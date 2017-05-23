Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout
Sports

May 23, 2017 7:15 PM

Maybin, Trout open with HRs; Shoemaker, Angels beat Rays 4-0

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Cameron Maybin and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs to begin the game, Matt Shoemaker won his third consecutive start and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Maybin led off by homering on a 3-1 pitch from Alex Cobb. Trout connected on the next pitch for his 15th homer, including seven in his last 11 games.

Shoemaker (4-2), coming off victories over Detroit and the Chicago White Sox, gave up three hits, three walks and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings. He has won all four career starts against the Rays.

Los Angeles has won seven of nine. The Rays have lost three in a row after a season-high four-game winning streak.

Cobb (4-4) allowed four runs and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings.

Sports Videos