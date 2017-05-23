Davis, Valenti score in the Veterans tournament

The Disabled American Veterans tournament had 33 men and women rolling last Saturday at Bellevue Bowl. In the open division Tyler Davis rolled a 782 series with handicap for first place.
Taking second place was Adam Andrino a 701, and in third was Kim Barcellos with a 680.
The Veterans division had Larry Valenti Sr. edging out John Nunes for first place by two pins with a 681, Nunes taking second place with a 679, coming in third was Tom McBride with a 657.
All winners received plaques complements of Ed Huddleston, tournament director. Huddleston also presented a check to the Disabled American Veterans for $500. The Delta Sierra Beverage company, the tourney sponsor gave the bowlers ball caps during the afternoon. Tommy Cardoza, General Manager of Bellevue Bowl donated the lineage to the tournament. They wanted to thank Chuck Shafer, a former employee, bowler, and a veteran for his donation again this year of $100. It gets bigger and bigger every year.
McHENRY SENIOR FUN DAY
The seniors were rolling at McHenry Bowl last Friday in their Senior Fun Day, which meant that your first game was an 8-pin no-tap, your second game was regular bowling, and your third game was 9-pin no-tap.
Kim Heller took advantage of the 8-pin and shot a 300 game in the first game and took the high game pot and also finished the day with a 819 for top money in the women’s series. She also placed in the second and third game high game pots. She finished the day with $43.
Other locals placing were Janie Schropp, Greg Bennett, T.J. Rowen, and yours truly. The scheduled senior no-tap set for Friday, June 23 has been canceled and have be moved up to Friday, June 9 in a doubles format. Your doubles can be men, women, or mixed. Pot luck lunch at noon, sign-ups at12:30 p.m. and first ball hits the lanes at 1 p.m.
The Gold Dust twins who run the no-tap at McHenry Bowl, Terry and Theresa will be out of town attending the USBC National Convention in Memphis, Tenn.
CHAMPIONS CROWNED
The last of the leagues were the Friday Night Handicap and had the team of CMS Delivery Service taking the crown from Split Happens in a very good match. Members for the CMS Delivery Service are Kenny Schmitz, Tyrell Alley, Cam Clemens, Larry Valenti Jr. and Raul Soria. The Split Happens were Ashley Dehart, Bradley Dehart, Adam Farris, and Mike Danel.
SENIOR 50 & OLDER NO-TAP
Yosemite Lanes is hosting their monthly 50 and over men and women’s 9-pin no-tap this Friday at 1 p.m. Entry fee is only $13 for three games of no-tap. High pot game is given out after every game for the men and women. High series is given out at the end of the tourney. There is no pot luck lunch.
SUMMER SUNDAY FAMILY FOURSOME
On Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Bellevue Bowl will be hosting the Sunday Family Foursome bowling league from May to July 23. A team of four bowlers with at least one youth bowler. You bowl three games a week with a cost of $7 per person per week. Call the bowl to sign-up or for more information at 209-358-6466.
REMEMBER WHEN
The Central Valley Bowling Club held their singles event at Cedar Lanes in Fresno with the title going to Jim Barnes in the "AA" division for $225. A lone local coming in 18 place was Kenneth Schone in the "B" division for $62. There are five divisions in the club according to your average. The total prize fund for the weekend was $2,331.
CVSBC DOUBLE RESULTS
The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club had 66 doubles/teams rolling at Harvest Bowl in Brentwood last Saturday afternoon. The top qualifiers were McHenry Bowl’s Lana Trantham and Ron Gray with a 1,920. Mal Cowen and Jim Robeson from Tracy were the number two seeds. They both rolled off and Trantham and Gray rolled 431 to Cowen and Robeson’s 372 to the capture the doubles title at Brentwood.
The win was good for $352, second place $254. Coming up next for the club with be a singles event up at the Gold Country Lanes in Sutter Creek on Saturday, June 17. Trantham and Gray received plaques courtesy of Delta Sierra Beverage of Modesto. The club paid down to eighth place.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
